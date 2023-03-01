Just Eat made a total comprehensive net loss attributable to shareholders for the year ended Dec. 31 of EUR5.32 billion compared with a loss of EUR313 billion in 2021
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: J Sainsbury to close two depots by 2026, affecting 1,400 jobs - March 1, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Just Eat Takeaway.com reports wider 2022 loss after booking $4.87 billion impairment - March 1, 2023
- TaxWatch: Worried about a smaller income-tax refund? You’re not alone — and you’re probably not wrong. - March 1, 2023