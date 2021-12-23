Dow Jones Newswires: Lazydays announces CEO William Murnane will step down

Lazydays Holdings Inc. announced Thursday that William Murnane is stepping down as its chairman and chief executive, as the RV dealership operator faces activist pressure.
