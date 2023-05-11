Li Auto’s shares rose sharply in Hong Kong on Thursday morning after the Chinese electric-vehicle maker reported a swing to a net profit in the first quarter from a net loss a year earlier.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Li Auto shares rise sharply in Hong Kong after swing to Q1 net profit - May 10, 2023
- Earnings Results: Sonos stock tanks 23% after audio equipment maker cuts guidance on ‘softening demand’ - May 10, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: China’s consumer inflation eases in April to lowest level since early 2021 - May 10, 2023