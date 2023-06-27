L’Occitane International’s shares fell sharply Tuesday morning after the beauty product retailer reported its net profit for the fiscal year ended March dropped more than 52%.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: L’Occitane shares fall sharply after net profit drops more than 50% - June 26, 2023
- : ‘This is secret information’: Trump caught on audio apparently showing off classified documents - June 26, 2023
- : Cathie Wood’s ARK buys up $2 million in AMD stock, dumps $2 million more in Tesla stock - June 26, 2023