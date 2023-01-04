Electric-vehicle maker Lordstown Motors Corp. said the company is expecting a slow rate of production through the first quarter of this year as it deals with supply chain issues.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Data from 235 million Twitter users reportedly exposed by hacker - January 4, 2023
- Amazon confirms more than 18,000 layoffs, far more than originally expected - January 4, 2023
- House adjourns until Thursday as GOP remains unable to elect speaker - January 4, 2023