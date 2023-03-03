The German carrier group on Friday posted a net profit of 791 million euros ($838.2 million) for the year and EUR307 million for the fourth quarter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Lufthansa banks on higher capacity after swing to profit in 2022 - March 3, 2023
- Asian stocks following U.S. markets higher as interest-rate fear turns to hope - March 2, 2023
- Beth Pinsker: ‘It broke me’: Everyone says you need power of attorney, but nobody tells you how hard it is to use - March 2, 2023