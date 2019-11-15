Dow Jones Newswires: Maersk profit beats, but shipping giant cuts container outlook on weak economies, trade dispute

Maersk, which is considered a barometer of global trade, confirmed that revenue slipped 1% to $10.06 billion, as guided in a recent announcement.
