The German luxury car maker said net profit rose to 3.945 billion euros from EUR3.49 billion in last year’s first quarter. Revenue increased 7.6% to EUR37.52 billion.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Remy Cointreau warns of sharp fall in revenue in fiscal first half 2024, then recovery - April 28, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Mercedes-Benz confirms outlook after higher profit and revenue - April 28, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: BOJ maintains easing, will review monetary policy - April 28, 2023