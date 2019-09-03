Dow Jones Newswires: New York Times drops decades-old sponsorship of oil conference, citing climate change

The New York Times ended its sponsorship of the Oil & Money conference after a decadeslong relationship with the event, citing concerns over climate change and the newspaper’s expanding coverage of the topic.
