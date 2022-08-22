Kiwibank’s ownership was divided between state-owned New Zealand Post Ltd. and two government investment funds.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: New Zealand government to take direct ownership of Kiwibank after rejecting private investment - August 21, 2022
- : America has entered a housing recession, builders and brokers say. But what does that mean if you’re buying or selling a house? - August 21, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: China cuts benchmark loan prime rate to boost faltering economy - August 21, 2022