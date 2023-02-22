The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised interest rates further despite recent signs that inflation has peaked and as the country seeks to recover from recent storm and flood damage.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : U.S. stocks limp higher at open after worst selloff of the year - February 22, 2023
- : Independent group warns of possible ‘too close for comfort’ debt-limit scenario before June 15 - February 22, 2023
- Stock-market futures signaling bounce-back on heels of nearly 700-point plunge - February 22, 2023