Nippon Television Holdings shares rose sharply Friday morning following its plan to acquire shares in Studio Ghibli to make the animation powerhouse a subsidiary.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Nippon Television acquires iconic animation company Studio Ghibli - September 21, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Japan’s overall consumer prices continued to rise more than 3% in August - September 21, 2023
- : UAW strike: Additional walkouts could be announced Friday - September 21, 2023