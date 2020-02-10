Dow Jones Newswires: NMC Health confirms bid approaches from KKR & Co. and GK Investment Holding

NMC Health PLC said Monday that it has received approaches from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. and GK Investment Holding Group SA regarding possible offers for the company.
