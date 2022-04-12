Finnish telecommunications company Nokia Corp. said Tuesday that it will exit the Russian market and book a 100 million-euro ($108.9 million) provision in the first quarter of 2022.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Nokia to book $109 million provision as it exits Russia - April 12, 2022
- Market Snapshot: It’s inflation day. Wall Street futures pointing lower ahead of CPI release. - April 12, 2022
- European stocks slump ahead of CPI report as Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank retreat - April 12, 2022