The Swiss pharma major reported net profit of $2.29 billion, up from $2.22 billion the year prior, and beating a consensus expectation of $2.27 billion
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: UBS profit halves due to U.S. litigation, but draws billions new money - April 25, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Akzo Nobel sees macroeconomic uncertainties continuing as profit falls, but beats views - April 25, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Novartis raises 2023 view, after posting higher profit and sales - April 25, 2023