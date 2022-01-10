Novartis AG and Molecular Partners AG on Monday reported positive topline data from their antiviral Covid-19 treatment ensovibep, and will seek expedited regulatory authorizations globally.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Australia considers cancelling Djokovic visa after court victory for tennis star - January 10, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Novartis to seek FDA approval for COVID-19 treatment after positive data - January 10, 2022
- Asian stocks mixed in new week’s trading kickoff - January 10, 2022