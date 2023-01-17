The company backed its fiscal 2022 guidance, where it expects sales to decline and to finish its fiscal year with close to break-even earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Ocado backs full year view after strong quarter, record Christmas performance - January 17, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Hugo Boss 2022 sales and earnings beat estimates - January 17, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: China 2022 home sales by value fell 28.3% - January 17, 2023