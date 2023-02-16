French distiller said Thursday that it is confident of further sales growth and sustained profitability for the rest of the fiscal year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : FTSE 100 hits fresh record above 8,000 on weak pound and renewed demand for energy stocks - February 16, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Repsol sees Q4 net profit hit 1.03 billion euros, announces share buyback program - February 16, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Pernod Ricard first half sales hit 7.12 billion euros - February 16, 2023