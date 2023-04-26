The German sporting-goods firm booked sales of 2.19 billion euros ($2.40 billion) in the first three months of the year, 14% higher on year adjusted for currency effects.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Reckitt Benckiser first quarter revenue rises to $4.9 billion; Kris Licht appointed CEO - April 26, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: German consumer sentiment set to improve in May on better income expectations - April 26, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Puma warns of profitability headwinds as profit declines, but confirms outlook - April 26, 2023