Qantas Airways Ltd.’s recent poor service performance was caused by staff absences, including those from COVID-19, rather than the airline’s layoffs earlier in the pandemic, Chief Executive Alan Joyce said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Tax Guy: What should you do if you have problems with the IRS? Here is advice to help you during that stressful time. - August 25, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Qantas CEO says COVID-19, not layoffs, to blame for staff shortage - August 24, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: BOJ to patiently continue powerful monetary easing, says board member Nakamura - August 24, 2022