The head of Qantas Airways’s loyalty division has quit the Australian carrier, adding to the leadership churn that has already included the departures of its chief executive and chairman.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Biden says U.S. is ‘working like hell’ to find American hostages in Gaza - October 15, 2023
- : Mortgage bankers expect the 30-year rate to drop to 6.1% by the end of 2024 - October 15, 2023
- Oil prices in spotlight as Iran warns of escalation of Israel-Hamas war - October 15, 2023