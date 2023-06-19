Raytheon Technologies said Monday it will produce and deliver 571 AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles and parts for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and foreign military sales customers as part of a $264 million modification to a contract it received at the end of last year.
