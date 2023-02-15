Despite the fastest interest-rate increase in history, Australia’s resource-rich economy still stands some chance of avoiding recession and achieving a soft landing, Reserve Bank of Australia Gov. Philip Lowe said Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: RBA governor says Australia’s economy can achieve a soft landing - February 14, 2023
- These 8 billionaires have more combined wealth than half of Silicon Valley - February 14, 2023
- : The Silicon Valley ‘exodus’ neared record dot-com-bust levels last year - February 14, 2023