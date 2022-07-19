Dow Jones Newswires: RBA official: Risks to Australia’s financial stability ‘a little elevated’

Financial stability risks in Australia are a “little elevated,” and could worsen if unemployment were to head higher, Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Gov., Michele Bullock, said Tuesday.
