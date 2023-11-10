The Reserve Bank of Australia sharply revised up its forecasts for core inflation in the near term and warned that inflation pressures are cooling at a slower pace than anticipated against the backdrop of an economy that is proving more resilient than expected.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: RBA warns inflation more persistent, revises its forecasts higher - November 9, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: SoftBank shares slump in Tokyo after second-quarter net loss - November 9, 2023
- TaxWatch: The IRS just revealed the 2024 income-tax brackets — what the numbers mean for your tax bill - November 9, 2023