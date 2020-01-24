Dow Jones Newswires: Remy Cointreau sales fall, suspends guidance ahead of new roadmap

The French spirits maker posted sales of 290.2 million euros ($321.3 million), down from EUR321.5 million a year before and significantly missing analysts’ expectations of EUR309 million, according to a consensus estimate by FactSet.
