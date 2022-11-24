The Riksbank now expects the policy rate to peak at around 2.8% in 2023, from around 2.5% previously, remaining at that level throughout 2024 and 2025.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Riksbank lifts policy rate to 2.50% from 1.75% and raises rate path - November 24, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Bank of Korea raises rate by 25 basis points, easing pace of hikes - November 23, 2022
- : Activision stock falls after report of ‘likely’ FTC antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft acquisition - November 23, 2022