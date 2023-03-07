Rio Tinto PLC said it agreed to pay a $15 million civil penalty to resolve an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission into payments made to a former consultant who helped the company acquire rights to massive iron-ore deposits in Guinea.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Rio Tinto agrees to $15 million penalty to resolve SEC probe linked to Simandou project - March 6, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: ON Semiconductor signs long-term EV supply deal with BMW - March 6, 2023
- : Tyler Perry reportedly interested in buying majority stake in BET as Paramount looks to sell - March 6, 2023