Rio Tinto PLC will seek to get plans for a new lithium mine in Serbia back on track following last month’s elections in the country, outgoing Chairman Simon Thompson told an Australian shareholder meeting on Thursday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Rio Tinto aims to jumpstart Serbia lithium project, outgoing chairman says - May 4, 2022
- : Berkshire shareholders reject proposal to remove Warren Buffett as chairman - May 4, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: China Caixin services PMI drops to lowest level in more than 2 years - May 4, 2022