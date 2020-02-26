Dow Jones Newswires: Rio Tinto annual net profit falls on writedowns

The world’s second-biggest miner by market value on Wednesday reported a net profit of US$8.01 billion for 2019, down from a profit of US$13.64 billion a year earlier.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Danone posts profit fall and sees ‘volatile and uncertain’ 2020 - February 26, 2020
- London Chevron workers sent home over suspected coronavirus case: report - February 26, 2020
- Dow Jones Newswires: Peugeot 2019 profit and sales rise, but sees slowing Europe market ahead - February 26, 2020