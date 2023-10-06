Rivian Automotive priced $1.5 billion in green convertible senior notes on Thursday at about $23.29 per share of common stock.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Exxon near $60 billion deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources: report - October 5, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Rivian prices $1.5 billion green convertible senior notes offering - October 5, 2023
- MarketWatch First Take: Rivian stock pays the price as timing of debt offering rattles investors — as does EV maker’s cash burn - October 5, 2023