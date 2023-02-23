The British aerospace and defense company posted a pretax loss of 1.50 billion pounds ($1.81 billion) compared with a pretax loss for 2021 of GBP294 million.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Rolls-Royce posts wider loss, says strategic review underway to scope out investment opportunities - February 23, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Bouygues 2022 net profit dips to $1.03 billion - February 23, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: BAE Systems profit and sales fall short of forecasts, as costs rise - February 23, 2023