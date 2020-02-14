Dow Jones Newswires: Royal Bank of Scotland profit rises, but bank scales back returns target

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC on Friday reported an increased profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 but trimmed its medium-term returns target.
