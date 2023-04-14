The gaping hole in the global oil market between the availability of crude and rebounding demand for it will reach 2 million barrels a day by the third quarter of the year, the Paris-based agency said in a closely followed monthly report.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Kelley Blue Book: The new 2024 Kia EV9: Here’s a more affordable electric option for big families - April 14, 2023
- NerdWallet: Five things you should know about taxes if you’re over 65 - April 14, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: French inflation revised upward in March as food prices keep climbing - April 14, 2023