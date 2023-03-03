Shares of Universal Music Group NV dropped Friday morning trading after the record label behind Taylor Swift booked a lower profit for 2022.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Shares in Taylor Swift label Universal Music fall after results - March 3, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Adani Group stocks jump after GQG Partners invests nearly $1.9 billion - March 3, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Lufthansa banks on higher capacity after swing to profit in 2022 - March 3, 2023