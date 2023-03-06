The Akida platform drives efficient and intelligent edge devices for an artificial-intelligence-of-things market that could be worth US$1 trillion by 2030, BrainChip said, citing an industry report.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: ‘Affordability is hindered’: Mortgage rates rise for fourth week in a row, briefly touching 7% - March 5, 2023
- : SoftBank’s Arm looks to raise at least $8 billion in U.S. IPO later this year: report - March 5, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Shares of Australia’s BrainChip gain after AI company launches latest platform - March 5, 2023