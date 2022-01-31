Dow Jones Newswires: Shares of casino operator Macau Legend dive following arrest of CEO

Macau Legend Development’s share fell as much 30% after Macau media reports of the arrest of its chief executive officer over the weekend, on suspicion of money laundering and illegal gambling including the operation of online casinos.
