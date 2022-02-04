Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle makers jumped in Hong Kong as trading resumed after the Lunar New Year holiday, following upbeat January deliveries data.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Digital VP for Red Sox sports channel charged with embezzling $500,000 from network - February 4, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Shares of Chinese EV makers rise after upbeat January deliveries - February 3, 2022
- : Behavioral scientists tried to get 690,000 pharmacy customers vaccinated. One friendly, if persistent, ‘nudge’ proved persuasive - February 3, 2022