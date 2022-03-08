Dow Jones Newswires: Shell to halt spot purchases of Russian crude oil

Shell PLC said Tuesday that it intends to withdraw from Russian oil and gas in a phased manner in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including immediately halting all spot purchases of Russian crude.
