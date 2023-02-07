The German energy company registered a quarterly net loss of 598 million euros ($643.4 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Siemens Energy net loss more than doubled due to renewable unit troubles - February 7, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: BNP Paribas reports disappointing quarter, but announces €5 billion in buybacks, lifts targets for 2022 to 2025 - February 7, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Baidu surges after confirming plan to launch AI chatbot in March - February 6, 2023