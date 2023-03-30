Proceeds from the bond issue–which can only be used for projects that meet environmental, social and governance criteria–may also be used to refinance the acquisition of outstanding shares of Siemens Gamesa, Siemens Energy said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Siemens Energy to refinance Siemens Gamesa debt with $1.6 billion green bond - March 30, 2023
- Need to Know: Banks were worth owning before the SVB collapse. Now they’re cheap and M&A is coming, say these strategists. - March 30, 2023
- The Margin: 40% of Americans are still earning less than 1% on their savings accounts — yet some banks are offering more than 4% - March 30, 2023