Singapore’s economy expanded at a faster pace in the second quarter of 2022 than in the prior quarter, mainly owing to stronger growth in both goods- and services-producing industries.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Fed’s Mester says inflation data ‘uniformly bad,’ but not ready to commit to even bigger rate hike - July 13, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Australia’s Booktopia ousts co-founder Tony Nash as CEO following review - July 13, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Singapore’s economy grows a strong 4.8% in second quarter - July 13, 2022