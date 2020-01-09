Dow Jones Newswires: Sodexo revenue rises, helped by Rugby World Cup

The French food-services and facilities company said Thursday that revenue in the period totaled 6.08 billion euros ($6.75 billion), up from EUR5.67 billion in the same period last year.
