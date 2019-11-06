Dow Jones Newswires: SoftBank books $4.7 billion loss due to WeWork investment

SoftBank said the loss represented the difference between what it considered the fair value of its wholly owned subsidiary’s stake in WeWork as of the end of September and the price at which SoftBank had purchased that stake.
