Sony cut its revenue forecast for the fiscal year ending in March, but raised its net-profit projection and increased its operating-profit forecast for its gaming business.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: BT pretax profit falls, but backs annual guidance - February 2, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Santander posts forecast-beating profit, revenue, upbeat on 2023 - February 2, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: ING proposes dividend as$1.2 billion profit beats forecasts - February 2, 2023