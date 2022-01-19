Dow Jones Newswires: Sony shares fall sharply in Japan after news of Microsoft deal for Activision

Sony Group Corp. shares fell as much as 10% on Wednesday morning following news that Microsoft Corp. agreed to buy videogame heavyweight Activision Blizzard Inc. in an all-cash deal valued at about $75 billion.
