Spain’s gross domestic product grew 0.2% in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three-month period, preliminary data from the country’s statistics office INE showed Friday
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Spain’s economy grows more than expected in fourth quarter - January 27, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: JCDecaux shares climb after adjusted revenue rise beats guidance - January 27, 2023
- The Fed: Fed set to deliver quarter-point rate hike along with ‘one last hawkish sting in the tail’ - January 27, 2023