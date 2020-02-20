Dow Jones Newswires: Telefonica swings to loss in fourth quarter

The Spanish telecommunications company posted a net loss for the quarter of 202 million euros ($218.1 million) compared with a profit of EUR610 million the previous fourth quarter.
