Tencent-backed J&T Global Express is the latest logistics-related company seeking to tap investors’ appetite in Hong Kong with a 3.92 billion Hong Kong dollar ($500.80 million) share offering.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Netflix and Tesla report earnings this week: Here’s what to expect - October 15, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Tencent-backed logistics firm J&T Global Express plans to raise over $500 million in Hong Kong IPO - October 15, 2023
- : Activist investor Starboard reportedly seeks changes at News Corp - October 15, 2023