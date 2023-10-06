The electric-vehicle company TSLA on Thursday lowered the price on its Model 3 rear-wheel drive to $38,990 from $40,240, according to its website. Prices of the Model 3 long-range and performance cars were reduced to $45,990 and $50,990, respectively.
